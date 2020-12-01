Areteans Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of Its India Operations

Reiterates its commitment to innovation and drive superior business outcomes for its customers globally Hyderabad, India– Business Wire India Areteans, one of the leading Gold Pega Partners in the world, has celebrated its fifth anniversary in India amidst great fanfare. The company used this occasion to highlight its commitment to serve its clients across the globe evolve digitally by executing Pega implementations across CRM, Insurance, Financial Services, FMCG, Telecom and Government. Areteans reaffirmed its pledge to make its customers reap benefits faster using Pega CRM, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Case Management products complemented by in-house industry focused business solutions. Presently, the company has operations in Hyderabad & Kolkata. However complemented by its local teams in Australia, NZ, Vietnam and United Kingdom it possesses a strong global team working on areas such as Pega enterprise solutions, innovation & prototyping capabilities, strategic applications in BFSI, analytics & decisioning solutions, advisory services and quality assurance services.

Speaking on the occasion Mahesh Kumar Agrawal, Founder and CEO said, “We have come a long way in five years and created new benchmarks in the industry in driving business outcomes for our customers. This is just the beginning and we are confident of delivering greater value to the business across all regions with our commitment to quality and continuous innovation. We shall continue to invest in developing business solutions that will meet the current needs of the market across ANZ, ASEAN and Europe that can be serviced from our global hubs spread across India & locally.” As digital capabilities need to improve, there is a great possibility of unlocking significant economic value. Internet enabled services are creating a perfect ecosystem for growth where customer experience and operational agility become the most important factors for business growth. Areteans ensures this is achieved through digital technology integration and AI interventions wherever possible underpinned by the Pega infinity platform. Sid Mohanty, co-founder & CTO remarked on the occasion, “Our clients understand that it is all about innovation and that has helped us immensely in offering them the most creative solutions without any burden of legacy solutions and technology debts. Digital transformation is a great opportunity which needs to be seized to produce a business that is more aligned with customer demands and resilient in the fast-moving digital future.” The company also announced the joining of Mr. Fahad Siddiqui who joined the organisation as Senior Vice President & Regional Head, Asia & Middle East. Prior to joining Areteans, Mr. Fahad was the deputy CIO at FE Credit, one of the largest NBFC’s in Vietnam and brings over 18+ years of experience across various geographies & financial institutions. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Fahad said, “I have long admired Areteans as an organisation & how they have delivered superior outcomes to their customers. I look forward to working with the leadership team to enhance our go to market approach, amplify customer success and drive further penetration into the Asia & Middle East region.” About Areteans Areteans is a leading global gold partner of Pegasystems Inc, the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operation excellence. It is actively involved in helping accelerate the digital transformation of businesses specially in the fields of Finance, Insurance, FMCG, Telecom & Government services. It specializes in proactively collaborating with its customers and providing them the most optimized & innovative service/solution resulting in the highest value outcomes for them.

