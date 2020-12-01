Left Menu
She said the group will be launching new products in the home hygiene segment category as well in the coming months.

Luxor Group forays into personal, home hygiene segment
Writing instruments major Luxor Group on Tuesday announced its foray into the personal and home hygiene segment with a host of nanotechnology-based products under the Luxor Nano range. To begin with, the group has introduced "all-in-one disinfectant spray", pocket disinfectant spray, gadget disinfectant spray and hand sanitizer.

"The plan for hygiene products were there since the time of my late father (founder Chairman of the group DK Jain, who passed away in 2014) and COVID-19 just happens to be the right time to take the plunge. However, we are not here just for the COVID-19 time. We have a long term vision to be in this category," Luxor Group Executive Director Pooja Jain told PTI. Commenting on the expectations from the category, she said: "We will leverage on the Luxor brand and distribution network. We are targeting Luxor Nano to become a Rs 100 crore brand in 24 months." The group has made "embedded investments" of around Rs 35-40 crore over the years for the new venture and manufacturing will be a mix of both group-owned and third party sources with the group's proprietary formulations, she said.

Jain claimed that Luxor Nano is based on 'Active Nano Technology' which creates a protective layer that keeps objects and surfaces safe for a long time and it is completely safe for the skin. "We see this technology as a gamechanger in the health and hygiene sector. Globally, nanotechnology is gaining prominence owing to its efficacy in solving everyday challenges. We aim to bring it to Indian consumers who will equally benefit from such inventions/world-class technology," she said.

The products are dermatologically tested and highly effective against any kind of bacteria or virus, Jain claimed adding "the initial response has been highly encouraging". She said the group will be launching new products in the home hygiene segment category as well in the coming months.

