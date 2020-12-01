Left Menu
Development News Edition

Train operations normalised in Punjab with few exceptions: Railways

Train services in Punjab, which were suspended for almost two months due to the agitation against the three farm bills, have normalised except for a 32-km stretch, Chairman Railway Board VK Yadav said Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:27 IST
Train operations normalised in Punjab with few exceptions: Railways

Train services in Punjab, which were suspended for almost two months due to the agitation against the three farm bills, have normalised except for a 32-km stretch, Chairman Railway Board VK Yadav said Tuesday. Train operations in Punjab were severely affected for almost two months after farmers protesting against the three new farm laws sat on railway tracks and on station premises, refusing to let trains ply. “We have had no issues in running trains in Punjab since November 23 except between Beas and Amritsar where some protestors are still there. But an alternative route is available and the trains to Amritsar are being diverted through that. However, we had to cancel some trains on that route as the earlier route was double line while the diverted route is single line,” Yadav said at a press conference.

He also said between November 23 and November 30, 94 passenger trains have entered Punjab while 78 have exited the state. While 384 loaded and 273 empty freight trains entered the state, 373 loaded and 221 empty freight trains exited the state. Pushing the state into full gear as far as commodities are concerned, during this period out of the 384 loaded freight trains that entered the state 155 carried coal, 58 trains carried fertilizers, 25 carried steel, 32 carried petroleum, oil and lubricants among others, he said. Of the 373 loaded trains that exited Punjab, 245 trains carried foodgrains to other parts of the country. The Railways had earlier said the suspension of services have led to losses to the tune of Rs 2,220 crore. The government on Tuesday expressed confidence that it will reach a solution after discussing the issues raised by the protesting farmers, as a meeting got underway between union ministers and representatives of over 30 farmers' organisations. For the meeting at Vigyan Bhawan here, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was accompanied by Railways and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, also an MP from Punjab.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MLC C P Yogeshwar will be 100 per cent inducted as Minister:CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said BJP MLC C P Yogeshwar will be 100 per cent made Minister during the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of his cabinet, even as a section within the party are opposed to it. Yogeshwar...

Etrio launches leasing plans for electric cargo 3-wheeler Touro

Electric vehicle start-up Etrio on Tuesday said its recently launched electric cargo three-wheeler Touro can now be acquired on lease rentals, starting at Rs 7,000 per month. The Hyderabad-based company entered the e-three-wheeler space wit...

Tata Motors vehicle sales up 21 pc to 49,650 units in Nov

Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total vehicles sales domestic and international grew 21 per cent in November to 49,650 units. The company had sold 41,124 units in the same month last year. Total domestic sales increased 26 per cent to ...

From hate speech to nudity, Facebook's oversight board picks its first cases

Facebook Incs independent Oversight Board announced on Tuesday the first six cases where it could overrule the social media companys decisions to remove certain pieces of content from its platforms.The board, which Facebook created in respo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020