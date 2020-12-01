Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Motors vehicle sales up 21 pc to 49,650 units in Nov

Total domestic sales increased 26 per cent to 47,859 vehicles in the previous month, from 30,057 units sold in November 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement. Domestic commercial vehicles sales dipped 5 per cent to 26,218 units in November this year, from 27,657 vehicles sold in the same month of 2019, the statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:07 IST
Tata Motors vehicle sales up 21 pc to 49,650 units in Nov
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total vehicles sales (domestic and international) grew 21 per cent in November to 49,650 units. The company had sold 41,124 units in the same month last year. Total domestic sales increased 26 per cent to 47,859 vehicles in the previous month, from 30,057 units sold in November 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement. Domestic passenger vehicles sales climbed 108 per cent to 21,641 units as compared to 10,400 units in the year-ago month. However, total commercial vehicle sales (including exports) declined 9 per cent to 27,982 units in November 2020 as against 30,588 units earlier. Domestic commercial vehicles sales dipped 5 per cent to 26,218 units in November this year, from 27,657 vehicles sold in the same month of 2019, the statement said.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Mumbai City vs East Bengal in Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-POREL Net bowler Porel sent back home after hamstring in...

US STOCKS- S&P 500, Nasdaq start December at peak on vaccine optimism

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Tuesday as hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will be available soon and better-than-expected factory data from China bolstered bets of a speedy economic recovery. Investors are closely following upd...

Power minister launches hackathon to deal with farm fires, residue

Power and New Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon, which would focus on deliberating on technology to convert farm residue into green charcoal. Singh launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon wi...

U.S. accuses China of 'flagrant' N.Korea violations, offers $5 million reward

The United States accused China on Tuesday of flagrant violation of its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea and offered rewards of up to 5 million for information about sanctions evasions. Speaking to Washingtons Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020