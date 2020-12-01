Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs 4

Customers in India spend an average amount of Rs 2,400 on servicing of out-of-warranty smartphones, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. Under these circumstances, leading brands have taken initiatives to digitise the service delivery process, reduce wait times and maintain contactless delivery," Counterpoint Research Senior Analyst Pavel Naiya said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:32 IST
Business briefs 4
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Customers in India spend an average amount of Rs 2,400 on servicing of out-of-warranty smartphones, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. The report noted that customer service has become a key factor in finalising a smartphone purchase, and also helps build long-term customer loyalty. Problems related to charging, software and display were the most common faced by the survey respondents, it added.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many after-sales service processes have been affected in India and abroad. Under these circumstances, leading brands have taken initiatives to digitise the service delivery process, reduce wait times and maintain contactless delivery," Counterpoint Research Senior Analyst Pavel Naiya said. * * * Lazy Gardener acquires Proud Gardener * Lazy Gardener, a specialised urban gardening company, on Tuesday said it has acquired Proud Gardener for an undisclosed amount.

"We have seen the trend of urban and indoor gardening picking up in the last couple of months, and we're excited to quickly be emerging as the company that is ready to roll the next phase of a sustainable future of the consumers with our products," Lazy Gardener founder Vinayak Garg. The combined strength of both the companies would not only help in the innovations but also will add the value to the overall business goals, according to a statement.

* * * Deloitte, IRM India launch 'The CRO Circle' * Deloitte, in collaboration with the Institute of Risk Management's India Affiliate (IRM), on Tuesday launched 'The CRO Circle'. The knowledge-sharing platform will bring together leading chief risk officers from across India Inc to discuss, debate and deliberate on business challenges in view of disruptions, changing business models and the growing relevance of strategic risk management, a statement said.

This initiative will also encourage new-age talent to hone Enterprise Risk Management certifications that can seed a focussed approach to aid business strategy and growth, it added..

TRENDING

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares rise on vaccine hopes; Brexit talks eyed

European shares made a positive start to the month on Tuesday following record-breaking gains in November, with optimism around a coronavirus vaccine strengthening the case for economic recovery. Hopes the pandemic might end soon came from ...

Amazon's cloud unit taps own chips for new supercomputing offering

Amazon.com Incs cloud unit on Tuesday offered a new supercomputing service based on its self-designed processors, a further sign of how chips based on Arm Ltds technology are encroaching on Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc turf.Ama...

Biden to present top economy advisers as pandemic threat worsens

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will formally introduce his top economic policy advisers on Tuesday as his administration prepares to take power amid a slowing economic recovery hampered by the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.Biden will appea...

Australian study suggests some primary school-aged children self-harm; experts call for earlier intervention

New research reveals that some primary school-aged children have self-harmed, prompting calls for intervention efforts to start earlier. Led by researchers at the University of Melbourne and the Murdoch Childrens Research Institute MCRI, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020