signNow and bi2ai Announce New Strategic Partnership for E-Signature Solution for Digital India Initiative

signNow brings its e-signature solution to India via bi2ai, a technology company that helps businesses create a smarter digital workforce.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 13:01 IST
signNow. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): signNow brings its e-signature solution to India via bi2ai, a technology company that helps businesses create a smarter digital workforce. bi2ai is expanding its portfolio with signNow to offer customers the ability to quickly automate their signature workflows and easily digitize their document processes.

signNow e-signature solution, is dedicated to simplifying the signing and management of documents online. signNow is expanding globally and has identified India as one of its key geographies and is excited to announce its partnership with bi2ai. bi2ai saw a gap in providing an e-signature solution that meets the security standards of India and chose signNow for its ease of use, the ability to help customers streamline their document processes, and to aid in digital transformation. signNow allows customers to speed up signature cycles and leverage reusable templates to automate repetitive tasks.

"We have been using signNow for a year and our team is very happy with the ease of use of the e-signature platform. We also received positive responses from our clients when they used signNow. We love that signNow meets all global security standards. In light of the global pandemic, we are seeing companies explore digital solutions to manage their day to day work. In India, digitization is becoming the new norm and e-signature is a key digital solution to adopt. We are pleased to introduce signNow to fulfill this need!" said Prateek Kumar, Director Sales, bi2ai. With signNow, customers are able to:

* Simplify complex workflows - including a document signing order for multiple signers * Provide a consistent signing experience - quickly fill out and e-sign documents

* Maintain company branding - customize signing links and personalize emails * Work uninterrupted - work from any device, anytime, anywhere, even while offline

* Track progress in real-time with court-admissible Audit Trails and instant notifications "We have prioritized the India market to be strategic for us. We're thrilled about the partnership with bi2ai. With e-signature being the #2 work-from-home solution globally (TrustRadius), coupled with our collaboration with bi2ai, we will bring significant efficiency, security, mobility, user satisfaction, and cost savings to the Indian market," said Scott Owen, signNow VP of Global Business Development & Channels.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

