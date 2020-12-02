Left Menu
London stocks subdued as Brexit fears offset first vaccine approval

Investor attention this week has squarely been on Brexit negotiations with only weeks left for Britain's transition agreement to expire. A senior British minister said there was still a chance of no-deal Brexit as talks had snagged on fishing, governance rules and dispute resolution.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 13:45 IST
London-listed shares were muted on Wednesday as fears about a no-deal Brexit overshadowed news that the UK had become the world's first country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat and the mid-cap FTSE 250 down 0.4% even as the government said the vaccine would be rolled out from early next week.

The FTSE 100 had rallied more than 12% in November, marking its best month in 31 years, on optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine would soon be available. Investor attention this week has squarely been on Brexit negotiations with only weeks left for Britain's transition agreement to expire.

A senior British minister said there was still a chance of no-deal Brexit as talks had snagged on fishing, governance rules and dispute resolution. In company news, security group G4S jumped 7% after Canada's GardaWorld raised its offer for the British company, valuing it at 3.68 billion pounds ($4.94 billion).

