Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar rises from 2 1/2-year lows, risk currencies retreat

The dollar rose from a two-and-a-half-year low on Wednesday as investors assessed the likelihood of further fiscal stimulus in the United States, while a rally in riskier currencies lost steam. The Chinese yuan erased some gains after the New York Times reported that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will not immediately act to remove the Phase 1 trade agreement President Donald Trump signed with China.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:52 IST
FOREX-Dollar rises from 2 1/2-year lows, risk currencies retreat

The dollar rose from a two-and-a-half-year low on Wednesday as investors assessed the likelihood of further fiscal stimulus in the United States, while a rally in riskier currencies lost steam.

The Chinese yuan erased some gains after the New York Times reported that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will not immediately act to remove the Phase 1 trade agreement President Donald Trump signed with China. Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar index rose 0.2% at 91.34, off the lowest level since late April 2018 it hit overnight.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi held stimulus talks for the first time since the Nov. 3 election. A bipartisan group of senators and House members proposed $908 billion worth of coronavirus relief measures. Later on Wednesday, data including the U.S. ADP national employment data and European Union unemployment rate are due.

"We have ADP employment data as the only standout in the US calendar today, which should provide some direction for market expectations ahead of Friday’s payrolls," said FX strategists at ING in a note to clients. "Still, data is clearly playing second fiddle to vaccine and stimulus news. Markets may retain an upbeat stance on the latter for now as bipartisan talks resume, providing further support to risk assets and reinforcing the bearish dollar argument."

In early trading in London, the euro set a 2020 high of $1.2088 against the dollar, its highest since April 2018. It last traded at $1.2060. The European Central Bank meets next week, and analysts say the euro could be pressured as investors worry the ECB will act to curb its rapid rise.

Jordan Rochester, FX strategist at Nomura, said the euro/dollar may struggle for two reasons: speculative positioning profit-taking and the possibility the ECB will cut interest rates next week. The Bank of Japan's deputy governor signalled the central bank was ready to extend pandemic-response programmes, saying it would "take additional easing steps without hesitation as needed."

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar rose 0.3% to 104.55 . Sterling fell after headlines the UK's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union "still hangs in balance".

The EU's Brexit negotiator told the 27 national envoys on Wednesday that differences in UK trade talks persisted, according to a senior EU diplomat who was present at the closed-door briefing. The pound last traded half a percent lower to the dollar at $1.3354.

The risk-sensitive Aussie gained to 0.7376 per dollar after data showed Australia's economy rebounded more than expected in the third quarter. The New Zealand dollar traded at $0.7056, near two-and-a-half-year highs..

The onshore yuan last changed hands at 6.5587 per dollar .

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Leopard hiding inside Dehradun airport rescued

A leopard, which had strayed into the Jollygrant airport and hid itself in a pipe inside its premises, has been rescued by Forest Department personnel, officials said on Wednesday. Terrified by the high decibel sound of incoming and outgoin...

Interpol warns that COVID-19 vaccines could be targeted by criminals

The Interpol global police co-ordination agency warned on Wednesday that organised criminal networks could be targeting COVID-19 vaccines, and could look to sell fake shots. Interpol, which is headquartered in France, said it had issued a g...

Spreading virus pushes German regions towards tougher lockdowns

Germany inched towards tougher lockdown measures on Wednesday, with one regional premier promising a stricter course now that regions that had been spared the worst of the coronavirus pandemic are seeing case numbers surge. A partial lockdo...

Mastercard Send™ has Enabled a Successful Festive Season for Online Businesses and Consumers

Gurgaon, Haryana, India NewsVoir The ongoing pandemic has accelerated real-time payments as consumers increasingly seek alternatives to cash. This has led to a notable shift towards digital payment solutions. With the festive season at its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020