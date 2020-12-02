Three techies held; LSD, Hashish oil seized

Three software engineers were on Wednesday arrested by the Excise Enforcement sleuths here after high-end narcotics--lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and Hashish oil-- were seized from their possession. Based on reliable information, Excise sleuths conducted route watch on a road in Secunderabad and later raided a house in Pocharam and seized 56 LSD blots and 236 grams of Hashish oil from the possession of the three software engineers, an official release said.

The trio were selling LSD to customers at Rs 2,000 per blot and 12 grams of Hashish oil at Rs 4,000, it said. A case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered.