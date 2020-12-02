Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka sees opportunity for collaboration in various sectors, CM tells Consular Generals

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa addressed Consular Generals of various countries on Wednesday and discussed the opportunities to attract trade and investments to the state. The meeting touched upon numerous business opportunities and investments that are available for foreign investors in Karnataka, and the Chief Minister held talks with Consular Generals and detailed on the immense opportunities IT, ITES services, machine tooling, manufacturing, aerospace, biotechnology, defence, energy and engineering design among others, an official release said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-12-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 21:02 IST
K'taka sees opportunity for collaboration in various sectors, CM tells Consular Generals

The Karnataka government on Wednesday told Consular Generals of various countries that the state sees the opportunity for collaboration in digital economy, aerospace and defence, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa addressed Consular Generals of various countries on Wednesday and discussed the opportunities to attract trade and investments to the state.

The meeting touched upon numerous business opportunities and investments that are available for foreign investors in Karnataka, and the Chief Minister held talks with Consular Generals and detailed on the immense opportunities IT, ITES services, machine tooling, manufacturing, aerospace, biotechnology, defence, energy and engineering design among others, an official release said. "The state has secured the highest FDI among all Indian states in the April-June 2020 quarter, with FDI of over Rs 10,000 crore. Moreover, Karnataka has attracted 50 per cent of the investment proposals in India, amounting to Rs 1.1 lakh crores between January to May this year, Yediyurappa was quoted as saying in an official release.

The state has also taken a slew of policy reforms in the last six months to attract investments and develop tier-II cities such as Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, he said, the critical policy reforms are procurement of land, labour and amendment of Karnataka Industrial (Facilitation) Act, that allows any approved project to start without any downstream approvals. "We are actively working on Industrial Corridors.

Tumakuru, which is just 70 km away from Bengaluru, is going to be one of the largest Industrial Townships in the entire country with 10,000 acres of the planned area. We will be pleased to provide infrastructure for your companies as well, to make it easy for them to invest in Karnataka," he added. Consul-generals of Spain, Poland, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Rwanda, and others were present at the meeting that was also attended by top state government officials.

Saying that the state is taking cautious steps to reboot the economy and support economic activities in the state and the recent 2019 NITI Aayog 2019 Innovation Index has Karnataka at the top, Yediyurappa said, this has been possible due to the availability of quality human resources, reputed higher educational institutions, and a significant thrust on research and development aided by a proactive administration and conducive investment climate. Keeping the investor-centric approach, our government has launched the New Industrial Policy 2020-2025, to build a prosperous Karnataka and create large-scale employment opportunities.

The state is committed to bringing ease to regulatory compliance for businesses, he added.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel edges towards early election amid Netanyahu-Gantz feud

Israel edged closer on Wednesday towards a fourth national election in two years after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus main governing partner, Benny Gantz, backed an opposition move to dissolve parliament.Parliament gave preliminary appr...

My batting partnership with Hardik was crucial in third ODI, says Jadeja

After registering a 13-run win over Australia in the third and final One Day International, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday said that the partnership between him and Hardik Pandya was very crucial looking at the context of th...

COVID slashes Kenyan tourism revenues by $1 billion

Kenyas tourism sector lost close to 1 billion in revenue between January and October, when numbers of foreign visitors fell by two thirds due to COVID-19, the tourism ministry said on Wednesday. From safaris in the Maasai Mara and other wor...

Climate Action: It’s time to make peace with nature, UN chief urges

The landmark address marks the beginning of a month of UN-led climate action, which includes the release of major reports on the global climate and fossil fuel production, culminating in a climate summit on 12 December, the fifth annivers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020