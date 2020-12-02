Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can no longer work in silos: Vardhan stresses on collaboration between countries

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic taught countries that such challenges require shared responsibilities and collaborations had become the order of the day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 23:34 IST
Can no longer work in silos: Vardhan stresses on collaboration between countries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic taught countries that such challenges require shared responsibilities and collaborations had become the order of the day. Vardhan was charing the inaugural session of the annual conference of the India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre under the Sweden-India Nobel memorial week, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"No conversation on healthcare today is complete without underlining the massive challenge that the planet has faced in the last 10 months on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, each challenge also has a silver lining to it," Vardhan was quoted as saying. The pandemic has taught "us that our shared challenges also require shared responsibilities. Collaborations and synergies have become the order of the day. We can no longer work in silos. We have to create global synergies like never before," he said.

The cooperation in the field of health between the two countries has been long-standing, for which the 10th year celebration took place last year with much adulation, according to the minister. Expressing happiness that the cooperation between the two countries bloomed into a multi-stakeholder relationship, Vardhan said: "The inclusion of policy makers, academia and industry will play a key role in innovation, and I look forward to the synergies being created in the process." Vardhan added that it was on the same lines that the prime ministers of the two countries expressed the desire to enhance cooperation.

The minister said he looked forward to hearing about the strategic plans emerging from the joint working group, set up under the MoU, which is going to meet next week to further increase health cooperation between the two countries. "The India Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre is also in the process of setting up a Centre of Excellence at AIIMS Jodhpur on Cancer Care," he said.

Vardhan was also invited to witness the announcement of the winners of the first innovation challenge of the Centre. As many as eight problem statements across therapy areas, including non-communicable diseases and COVID-19, were identified and start-ups across India and Sweden were invited to apply, the statement said. "In India we have a lot of innovation, the challenge is to scale these ideas, and we support the vision of the Centre towards supporting the scale up within and outside India," Vardhan said.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

UNESCO celebrates second anniversary of Cambodian masked theatre’s inclusion to ICH list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No outside person allowed to interfere in India's internal issues, says farmer leader

No outside person is allowed to interfere in Indias internal matters, one of the agitating farmer leaders said about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus support to protest against the Centres farm laws. At a press conference on Singhu b...

France new COVID-19 cases up 14,064 in 24 hours

French health authorities on Wednesday reported 14,064 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up from Tuesdays 8,083.The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections in hospitals rose by 313 in 24 hours to 37,0...

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in world first

Britain approved Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation programme in history. Prime Minister Boris Johnson touted the green light from Britain...

EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela opposition discussing scaling back interim government, sources say

Venezuelas opposition is discussing scaling back the interim government of opposition leader Juan Guaido that has won diplomatic recognition by dozens of countries that disavowed President Nicolas Maduro, nine legislators told Reuters.Guaid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020