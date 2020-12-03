Left Menu
Honda BigWing opened in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Dec 3 (PTI): After roaring into the mid- size motorcycle segment with its global debut of Hness- CB350, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) has elevated the 'Go Riding' spirit with the inauguration of premium big bike business vertical- the Honda BigWing - in the city.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 03-12-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 14:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After roaring into the mid- size motorcycle segment with its global debut of Hness- CB350, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) has elevated the 'Go Riding' spirit with the inauguration of premium big bike business vertical- the Honda BigWing - in the city. "In September, our latest global motorcycle Hness CB350 introduced new excitement to mid-size motorcycle riders and the initial response has been very overwhelming. Our next step is to expand Honda BigWing, Hondas exclusive premium motorcycle network, to deliver a truly different experience to the customer," HMS director (sales and marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Coimbatore and through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Hondas fun motorcycles closer to customers in the city and bring to them our mid-size range of premium motorcycles, Guleria said. By the end of this fiscal, Honda would expand the number of BigWing outlets to 50 across the country, he said.

