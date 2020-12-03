Left Menu
Development News Edition

One killed after motorcycle rams into stationary truck in UP

One person was killed and another injured when their motorcycle hit a stationary truck while trying to overtake a bus here on Thursday, police said. While trying to overtake a roadways bus, the bike hit a stationary truck, SHO, Chhapia, Sanjay Kumar Tomar said.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 14:58 IST
One killed after motorcycle rams into stationary truck in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

One person was killed and another injured when their motorcycle hit a stationary truck while trying to overtake a bus here on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Chhapia area here, they said.

Gangaram Yadav and Ravi Kumar Chauhan were going somewhere on the motorcycle. While trying to overtake a roadways bus, the bike hit a stationary truck, SHO, Chhapia, Sanjay Kumar Tomar said. Yadav died on the spot. Chauhan was injured and rushed to the hospital. His condition is stated to be stable, he said.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's climate advisers call for at least a 68% emissions reduction by 2030

Britain should increase its 2030 emissions reduction target to at least a 68 cut on 1990 levels to help it meet its goals under the Paris climate agreement, the governments climate advisers said on Thursday.This would constitute a decisive ...

Majority of borrowers unaware of their CIBIL score: Report

Two out of three borrowers in the country are unaware of their CIBIL score, an indicator of credit worthiness, despite good progress on the financial inclusion front, according to a report. CIBIL score as a parameter helps in understanding ...

3 get six-year jail for having fake currency notes

A special court of the National Investigation Agency NIA here has sentenced three people to six years simple imprisonment for possessing fake Indian currency notes. The trio was sentenced on December 1, the NIA said.Trial against four other...

Tesco boss calls on UK: give us greater post-Brexit border clarity

Tesco, Britains biggest supermarket, called on the British government to give greater clarity about how it will move goods across borders after Brexit, saying it will be the biggest challenge come Jan. 1. Chief Executive Ken Murphy told Sky...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020