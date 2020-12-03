One killed after motorcycle rams into stationary truck in UP

One person was killed and another injured when their motorcycle hit a stationary truck while trying to overtake a bus here on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Chhapia area here, they said.

Gangaram Yadav and Ravi Kumar Chauhan were going somewhere on the motorcycle. While trying to overtake a roadways bus, the bike hit a stationary truck, SHO, Chhapia, Sanjay Kumar Tomar said. Yadav died on the spot. Chauhan was injured and rushed to the hospital. His condition is stated to be stable, he said.