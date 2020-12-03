Sequoia India partners Niti Aayog's WEP to promote women entrepreneurship in India

Sequoia India on Thursday said it has partnered Niti Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) to promote women entrepreneurship in India. Sequoia Spark, Sequoia India's programme for women entrepreneurs in India and Southeast Asia, is collaborating with WEP on a year-long partnership, a statement said.

Under the partnership, Sequoia India will mentor a select cohort of aspiring women founders to help equip them with domain knowledge and skills for setting up and scaling their businesses, it added. "The program is designed to look at challenges from their lens and aims to materially help them accelerate the growth of their business," Anna Roy, senior advisor at Niti Aayog, said.

In a survey conducted by Sequoia India earlier this year with women founders in India and Southeast Asia, 66 per cent of the founders surveyed said they wanted access to mentorship sessions with investors and business leaders. With this in mind, Sequoia India will offer monthly office hours, curated around specific sectors and problem statements, to the 25 women entrepreneurs who will be part of the first cohort, the statement said.

The team will also host webinars, open to the larger WEP community around key aspects of company-building such as fundraising, building a go-to-market motion, finding product-market-fit, attracting key talent in the early stages and leveraging the power of storytelling to create strong brands, it added. These sessions will be tailored to address needs and challenges that are unique to female founders.

"While India's start-up ecosystem is a large and vibrant one, it is far from being a diverse one. There are huge gaps and lack of opportunities faced by women entrepreneurs - especially when it comes to accessibility to network, mentorship, and fundraising," Sequoia Capital India LLP Head - Public Policy Shweta Rajpal Kohli said. With this partnership, the Sequoia India team aims to equip women entrepreneurs with deep functional expertise across some core areas of company-building, ensuring they get access to much-needed skills for scaling their ideas into enduring businesses, she added.