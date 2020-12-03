Aldi UK to return full value of business rates relief

Aldi UK to return full value of business rates reliefReuters | London | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 15:07 IST
The British arm of German-owned discount supermarket Aldi said on Thursday it will return the full value of the business rates relief it has received during the pandemic.
It said over 100 million pounds ($134 million) will be paid back to the UK government and the devolved administrations.
Aldi's move follows that of Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury's. ($1 = 0.7466 pounds)