Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sainsbury's and Aldi waive tax relief as UK supermarkets hand back $1.9 bln

Sainsbury's and Aldi will forgo UK property tax relief during the pandemic, following rivals Tesco and Morrisons and taking the total saved by the government from supermarkets to 1.4 billion pounds ($1.9 billion).

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 16:04 IST
Sainsbury's and Aldi waive tax relief as UK supermarkets hand back $1.9 bln

Sainsbury's and Aldi will forgo UK property tax relief during the pandemic, following rivals Tesco and Morrisons and taking the total saved by the government from supermarkets to 1.4 billion pounds ($1.9 billion). Sainsbury's said on Thursday it would now pay 410 million pounds in so-called business rates in its financial year to March 2021, and 30 million pounds in the following year.

German-owned Aldi said it would pay 100 million pounds. In March, the UK government and devolved administrations exempted all retailers from paying the tax on their stores for the 2020/21 financial year to help them through the crisis.

Britain's supermarkets have performed well during the pandemic, but have been criticised by lawmakers and media for paying shareholder dividends while receiving tax relief. However, on Wednesday, Tesco said it would repay the 585 million pounds it had claimed because some of the risks of the crisis were now behind it, and returning the money was "the right thing to do."

That stance put pressure on rivals to do the same. Morrisons followed, saying it would pay 274 million pounds.

Sainsbury's said sales and profits had been stronger than originally expected, particularly since the start of the second national lockdown in England last month. "With regional restrictions likely to remain in place for some time, we believe it is now fair and right to forgo the business rates relief," said CEO Simon Roberts.

Analysts said the pressure was now on Walmart-owned Asda and discounter Lidl to do the same. Neither had any immediate comment. Taking account of the business rates it will now pay, Sainsbury's forecast underlying pretax profit of at least 270 million pounds in its 2020-21 year.

It continues to expect underlying pretax profit in 2021-22 to exceed the 586 million pounds made in 2019-20. It said the board would prioritise dividend payments to shareholders over net debt reduction in 2020-21.

This will push back its target of reducing net debt by at least 750 million pounds in the three years to March 2022. It now expects to achieve the target by March 2023. Shares in Sainsbury's were up 2.5% at 0947 GMT, having fallen sharply on Wednesday. Morrisons was down 0.5% and Tesco was up 1%.

Sainsbury's also repeated its call for the government to review the business rates system to create a more level playing field between physical and online retailers. ($1 = 0.7465 pounds)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Azerbaijan says 2,783 of its soldiers killed in Karabakh conflict

Azerbaijan said on Thursday that 2,783 of its soldiers were killed during its conflict with ethnic Armenian forces over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, and that more than 100 of its troops were still missing.Azerbaijan had until now not di...

I also have to make the character my own: Mikkelsen on playing Grindlewald in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

It was a shocker of a moment says Danish star Mads Mikkelsen after he was asked to step in to play the dark wizard Gellert Grindlewald following Johnny Depps exit from Fantastic Beasts 3. The actor, known for films Casino Royale and Doctor ...

Iran ready for further prisoner swaps; seeks U.S. nuclear move -foreign minister

Iran is ready to engage in further prisoner swaps after last week exchanging a jailed British-Australian academic with three Iranians detained abroad, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.We can always engage in th...

Ultratech to invest Rs 5,477 cr to add 12.8 MT capacity

UltraTech Cement, the countrys largest cement maker, on Thursday announced a Rs 5,477-crore investment to add 12.8 million tonnes MT capacity, taking its overall output to over 136 MT per annum. In a statement, the company said its board in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020