Hotel Association of India launches state chapter in Karnataka

Karnataka has recognised tourism as a key sector of the state's economic growth and put in place a robust sectoral policy, HAI said. "On behalf of the entire hospitality industry, we seek the...status of an 'industry' in the state with immediate effect," HAI Karnataka State Committee member Somnath Mukherjee said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 17:22 IST
The Hotel Association of India (HAI) on Thursday announced the launch of the 'HAI State Chapter' for Karnataka as part of its efforts to aid in the resurgence and sustenance of the hospitality sector, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The chapter will be primarily focused on taking up relevant issues and challenges facing the industry with the Karnataka government as well as other important stakeholders within the region, the hospitality industry body said in a statement.

The association has appealed to the state government to accord the 'industry status' to the hospitality sector. It will enable hotels to avail benefits towards electricity tariffs, property tax, subsidised interest rates on loans, taxation, and a simplified process of approval for hotel projects and operations, it added. Karnataka has recognised tourism as a key sector of the state's economic growth and put in place a robust sectoral policy, HAI said.

"On behalf of the entire hospitality industry, we seek the...status of an 'industry' in the state with immediate effect," HAI Karnataka State Committee member Somnath Mukherjee said..

