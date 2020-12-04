Driver killed, 20 injured in road accident in Haryana

Driver killed, 20 injured in road accident in HaryanaPTI | Kaithal | Updated: 04-12-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 11:53 IST
A bus rammed into a stationary vehicle on the Hisar-Chandigarh national highway near Kathwar village in the district on Friday, leaving the bus driver dead and 20 passengers injured, police said
The injured were taken to a government hospital here while one seriously injured passenger was referred to Chandigarh
Police said visibility was low due to fog in the morning when the accident took place.