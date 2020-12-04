UltraTech Cement shares close with over 4 pc gain on investment plan

Left Menu
Shares of UltraTech Cement on Friday closed with over 4 per cent gain after the firm announced an investment plan worth Rs 5,477 crore. Upon completion of the latest round of expansion, UltraTechs capacity will grow to 136.25 MT per annum, reinforcing its position as the third-largest cement company in the world, outside of China.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of UltraTech Cement on Friday closed with over 4 per cent gain after the firm announced an investment plan worth Rs 5,477 crore. The stock, which zoomed 6.25 per cent to a one-year high of Rs 5,198.30 during the day on BSE, later closed at Rs 5,092.90, a gain of 4.10 per cent.

On NSE, it gained 4.01 per cent to settle at Rs 5,089.80. The country's largest cement maker on Thursday announced a Rs 5,477-crore investment to add 12.8 million tonnes (MT) capacity, taking its overall output to over 136 MT per annum.

In a statement, the company said its board in a meeting approved capacity expansion to the tune of 12.8 MT per annum with a mix of brown-field and green-field expansion. Upon completion of the latest round of expansion, UltraTech's capacity will grow to 136.25 MT per annum, reinforcing its position as the third-largest cement company in the world, outside of China.

