Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alitalia to run COVID-tested Rome-New York flights from Dec. 8

Fiumicino saw its passenger traffic plummet this year due to the coronavirus crisis and early in March it was forced to announce a partial closure. "This experimental phase will aim to evaluate the effectiveness and functionality of the new travel mode, with the aim of making it more widely available in view of the upcoming Summer 2021 season," the companies said in Friday's statement.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:55 IST
Alitalia to run COVID-tested Rome-New York flights from Dec. 8

Italian carrier Alitalia will offer COVID-tested flights between Rome and New York starting from Dec. 8, the airline and the company running Rome's Fiumicino airport said in a joint statement on Friday.

The announcement follows a health ministry order issued late last month and in force until Feb. 15 under which passengers flying between Rome and some U.S. destinations either produce a valid negative COVID test - conducted within the last 48 hours - when arriving at the airport or are tested before boarding. On arrival in Italy, passengers undergo another coronavirus test which, if negative, exempts them from the 14-day quarantine Italy imposes on incoming travellers.

The quarantine exemption only applies to Italy, while restrictions on entry into the United States provided for by the U.S. government remain in place. In September, in an effort to resume domestic travel after the first wave of the epidemic, Alitalia experimented with COVID testing on some flights between Rome's Fiumicino and Milan's city airport Linate, Italy's biggest hubs.

However, the government progressively restricted movement between regions to tackle a second wave of infections. Fiumicino saw its passenger traffic plummet this year due to the coronavirus crisis and early in March it was forced to announce a partial closure.

"This experimental phase will aim to evaluate the effectiveness and functionality of the new travel mode, with the aim of making it more widely available in view of the upcoming Summer 2021 season," the companies said in Friday's statement.

Also Read: Italian Cultural Centre unveils first post-lockdown exhibition

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss step up corona measures but keep ski resorts open

Switzerland allowed ski resorts to stay open for domestic tourism as the government on Friday announced some stricter measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.Ski areas will need local authority approval to operate after Dec....

1,247 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 13 deaths

Karnataka reported 1,247 new COVID-19 cases and 13 related fatalities on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 8,90,360 and the toll to 11,834. The day also saw 877 patients getting discharged after recovery.Bengaluru Urban toppe...

Child Rights Body summons Nayagarh DM, SP

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR on Friday issued summons to the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Nayagarh to appear personally before the commission in connection with the alleged kidnapping a...

India considers changing new farm laws after mass protests

Indias government is considering rolling back some parts of its agricultural reforms after they triggered the biggest protests by farmers in years, officials said on Friday.Tens of thousands of farmers were out on the streets around Delhi a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020