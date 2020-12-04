Sitharaman inaugurates DRI's 63rd Founding Day celebrations, unveils 'Smuggling in India Report 2019-20'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam on Friday inaugurated the 63rd founding day celebrations of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the apex anti-smuggling intelligence and investigation agency functioning under the aegis of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). According to an official statement, Sitharaman congratulated DRI and its officers on their performance and commendable service, especially in times of the prevalent pandemic. She also lauded DRI's 800 officers' strong 'lean and mean force' for their relentless efforts despite imminent risks.

Balesh Kumar, Director-General of DRI, presented a report on DRI's performance in the previous financial year at the foundation day ceremony held in the Ministry of Finance today. The Finance Minister unveiled "Smuggling in India Report 2019-20" at the event which analyses organised smuggling trends on topics such as gold and foreign currency, narcotic drugs, security, environment and commercial frauds.

Finance Secretary Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey, who was also present at the function said, "The DRI has contributed to the economic and physical economy of India by actively bringing to light some significant cases of commercial frauds and cross-border smuggling. It has acquired a position of eminence amongst the other law enforcement agencies." The function was also attended by the Secretary-General of the World Customs Organisation, Dr Kunio Mikuriya who addressed the gathering on "Customs Response to the COVID-19 pandemic". (ANI)

