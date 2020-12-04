Left Menu
NCLT Mumbai approves RIL arm's resolution plan for Reliance Infratel

The National Company Law Tribunal NCLT has approved a resolution plan for Reliance Infratel submitted by a group entity of Reliance Industries, according to a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:43 IST
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved a resolution plan for Reliance Infratel submitted by a group entity of Reliance Industries, according to a regulatory filing. "... the resolution plan submitted by Infrastructure Projects - a division of Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, for the resolution of Reliance Infratel Limited, under the corporate insolvency resolution process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, has been approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal... Mumbai bench vide its Order dated December 3, 2020," RIL said in a late evening filing on Friday.

Reliance Communications' telecom infrastructure arm Reliance Infratel has around 43,000 towers and 1,72,000 route kilometres of fiber. Lenders are expected to get around Rs 4,400 crore from the resolution process, sources had earlier said. The resolution plan was approved by 100 per cent votes of the committee of creditors. Distribution of the proceeds from the resolution plan is subject to the disposal of the Doha Bank Intervention Application, they had added.

