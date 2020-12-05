Left Menu
Bus plunges off bridge in Brazil, killing at least 10

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 05-12-2020 02:13 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 02:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A bus careened off an overpass in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Friday, killing at least 10 people, according to the Twitter account of the federal highway police in that state

Images on local media showed the smoking bus on its side atop train tracks after falling about 15 meters (49 feet). The accident happened beside the Piracicaba River

Radio station CBN said that the death toll had reached 14 and that more than 20 people were injured.

