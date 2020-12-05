Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nissan joins GM in exiting auto group backing Trump

GM had joined Nissan, Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and other automakers in October 2019 in support of Trump effort's to bar California from setting its own fuel-efficiency rules, or zero-emission requirements, for vehicles - separate from federal requirements. Others still backing Trump include Mazda Motor Corp , Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors Corp Mitsubishi Motors Corp, Subaru Corp and the National Automobile Dealers Association.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2020 03:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 03:14 IST
Nissan joins GM in exiting auto group backing Trump
Representative Image

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co on Friday joined General Motors Co in exiting a group of automakers that had backed U.S. President Donald Trump in his bid to prevent California from imposing its own vehicle emissions rules. GM last week reversed course in an ongoing court fight and abandoned the outgoing Republican president, winning praise from Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20.

"We are confident that productive conversations among the auto industry, the Biden administration and California can deliver a common-sense set of national standards that increases efficiency and meets the needs of all American drivers," Nissan said in a statement. GM had joined Nissan, Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and other automakers in October 2019 in support of Trump effort's to bar California from setting its own fuel-efficiency rules, or zero-emission requirements, for vehicles - separate from federal requirements.

Others still backing Trump include Mazda Motor Corp , Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors Corp Mitsubishi Motors Corp, Subaru Corp and the National Automobile Dealers Association. The industry still remained split on how to move forward after it held a meeting Tuesday.

Biden has made boosting electric vehicles a top priority and pledged to spend billions of dollars to add 550,000 charging stations for such vehicles. He also supports new tax credits for purchases of electric vehicles and retrofitting factories for their production. Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and BMW AG in July 2019 struck a voluntary agreement with California on reducing vehicle emissions that is less stringent than rules previously adopted under President Barack Obama but higher than the Trump administration's rollback.

Ford has urged other automakers to back the California framework as a way to move forward.

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia says resolution of Gulf dispute seems within reach

Saudi Arabias foreign minister said on Friday a resolution to a bitter dispute with Qatar seemed within reach after Kuwait announced progress towards ending a row that Washington says hampers a united Gulf front against Iran.The United Stat...

Biden plans scaled-back inauguration to avoid spreading coronavirus in crowds

Setting a sharp contrast with President Donald Trump, whose administration began with a fight over the size of his inaugural crowds, President-elect Joe Biden said on Friday he plans a scaled-back event for safetys sake during the pandemic....

Biden notes 'grim' jobs report, urges broad action on coronavirus aid

President-elect Joe Biden said Fridays grim jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling, and urged the U.S. Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill immediately and follow up with hundreds of billions of dollars in more aid in Jan...

Chinese professor pleads guilty to lying to FBI in Huawei-related case

A Chinese professor accused by U.S. prosecutors of helping steal American technology to benefit Chinas Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Friday pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, but is expected to be allowed to return home after prosecutors d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020