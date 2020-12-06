Left Menu
FPIs pump in Rs 17,818 cr in just 4 trading sessions of December

In November, the total net investment of FPIs stood at Rs 62,951 crore.The economies world over have continued to improve at a pace that is much better than what was expected and hence, Indian markets may continue to see this kind of an inflow, Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 11:45 IST
Overseas investors remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 17,818 crore in Indian markets in first four trading sessions of December amidst better than expected economic recovery around the world and positive sentiment on the back of various vaccine results. As per depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) pumped in a net sum of Rs 16,520 crore into equities and Rs 1,298 crore in the debt segment during December 1-4.

This translated into a total net investment of Rs 17,818 crore during the period under review. In November, the total net investment of FPIs stood at Rs 62,951 crore.

"The economies world over have continued to improve at a pace that is much better than what was expected and hence, Indian markets may continue to see this kind of an inflow," Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww. said. The announcements of various vaccine results is giving confidence to investors about the possible future of the markets, Jain added.

According to Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India, there has been "unprecedented interest" among FPIs towards emerging markets and India too has been benefiting from this trend. The pace of net inflows increased considerably after the outcome of US presidential election. Besides, attractive valuation compared to the developed markets and weakness in the dollar has been supporting buying trend, he noted.

Commenting on future of FPI investment, Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said that in the near-term, inflows can slowdown as FPIs will have to review the strategy of next year considering the fiscal and monetary policies of developed economies and vaccination plan. "On a long-term basis, the trend is likely to be buoyant," Nair added. PTI SRS MKJ

