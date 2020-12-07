Left Menu
L&T bags orders for supply of 90 units of Komatsu Mining Equipment

has secured multiple orders for supply of 90 units of Komatsu Mining Equipment from Coal India subsidiaries, leading Infra companies engaged with the coal sector and customers from the cement and iron ore sectors, LT said in a BSE filing.The company, however, did not disclose the value of the orders received.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 12:51 IST
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has received orders for supply of 90 units of Komatsu Mining Equipment. "The construction and mining equipment business of Larsen a Toubro... has secured multiple orders for supply of 90 units of Komatsu Mining Equipment from Coal India subsidiaries, leading Infra companies engaged with the coal sector and customers from the cement and iron ore sectors," L&T said in a BSE filing.

The company, however, did not disclose the value of the orders received. L&T MD&CEO S N Subrahmanyan said receipt of these orders from customers across various sectors "is a strong indication of the revival taking place in the mining industry, driven by the progressive and supportive policies of the Government of India." The company had recently won an order to supply 46 units of Komatsu Mining Equipment from Tata Steel. Shares of L&T were trading 0.93 per cent higher at Rs 1,159.90 apiece on BSE.

