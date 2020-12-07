Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex rallies 347 pts to end at fresh peak; Nifty tops 13,350 for first time

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 347 points to end at its fresh lifetime peak on Monday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC, HUL and ICICI Bank amid unabated foreign fund inflows. Domestic equities remained resilient and defied the weak global markets, said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.Strong buying was seen across the pack towards the end of the day and thus Nifty gained for the fifth consecutive day.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:02 IST
Sensex rallies 347 pts to end at fresh peak; Nifty tops 13,350 for first time
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 347 points to end at its fresh lifetime peak on Monday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC, HUL and ICICI Bank amid unabated foreign fund inflows. After touching a record intra-day high of 45,458.92, the 30-share BSE index settled 347.42 points or 0.77 per cent higher at 45,426.97.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 97.20 points or 0.73 per cent to an all-time closing high of 13,355.75. It touched its record intra-day peak of 13,366.65 in early trade. Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by HUL, HDFC, ITC, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, L&T and Asian Paints.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Nestle India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were among the laggards. "Domestic equities remained resilient and defied the weak global markets," said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Strong buying was seen across the pack towards the end of the day and thus Nifty gained for the fifth consecutive day. Volatility index once again declined reflecting little risk of ongoing rally, he added. "Positive progress on COVID-19 vaccination and RBI's strong commitment to support economy recovery are supporting market rally. Further, increased visibility of fiscal stimulus in the US with weak dollar may continue to attract FPIs into emerging markets including India," he stated.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended in the red, while Seoul finished with gains. Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with losses in early deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 1.02 per cent to USD 48.75 per barrel.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 62148.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 49002.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 49199.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON 071...

Police detain Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was detained by the state police while he was staging a sit-in protest in Lucknow on Monday. Earlier, the SP chief and his party workers had staged the sit-in protest as thei...

IKEA turns the page: drops iconic catalogue after 70 years

Budget furniture giant IKEA has decided to discontinue its catalogue, one of the worlds biggest annual publications, as shoppers move online, it said on Monday.The 70-year old publication reached a peak in 2016 when more than 200 million co...

Some 3,000 to 5,000 Hungarians could participate in trials of Russian vaccine

Some 3,000 to 5,000 Hungarians could participate in clinical trials of Russias Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Hungarian Human Resources Minister Miklos Kasler said on Facebook on Monday.Hungarys plans to conduct trials of and possibly ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020