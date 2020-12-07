Pope Francis will visit Iraq March 5-8 of next year, Vatican says

Pope Francis will visit Iraq March 5-8 of next year, Vatican saysReuters | Vatican City | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:48 IST
Pope Francis will make the first-ever visit by a pope to Iraq next year, visiting five places, including Baghdad, Erbil and Mosul between March 5-8, the Vatican said on Monday.
"The programme of the Journey will be made known in due course, and will take into consideration the evolution of the worldwide health emergency, spokesman Matteo Bruni said in statement.
