Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1850 hours: DEL29 BIZ-LD SII-VACCINE Serum Institute applies for emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine New Delhi: Vaccine major Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday said it has applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation for AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in the country. DEL50 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets maintain record run on vaccine progress; finance, FMCG stocks spurt Mumbai: Domestic equity indices sprinted to fresh lifetime highs on Monday as investor sentiment got a lift after Pfizer and Serum Institute applied for emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccines in India. DEL20 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE Petrol, diesel prices rise for sixth straight day New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices rose for the sixth day in a row on Monday as rates went up by 26-30 paise per litre.

DEL58 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee drops by 10 paise to 73.90 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee dropped by 10 paise to settle at 73.90 against the US currency on Monday due to a rebound in the dollar in overseas markets following geopolitical concerns. DCM35 BIZ-GST-RETURNS GST-registered small biz to file 4 sales returns in a year from Jan New Delhi: Businesses with up to Rs 5 crore turnover will have to file only four GST sales returns, or GSTR-3B, from January instead of 12 at present, according to sources.

DCM34 BIZ-JET AIRWAYS-REVIVAL Jet Airways may resume operations next year: Jalan-Kalrock consortium Mumbai: The consortium of UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and London's Kalrock Capital - which has won the bid to revive Jet Airways - on Monday said it expects to start operating the airline by the summer of 2021. DCM22 BIZ-GAS-PRICING New e-bidding norms: Reliance, others don't need govt nod for gas pricing New Delhi: Reliance Industries and other producers of natural gas will no longer need the government approval for the gas price if it is arrived at using the new guidelines for the discovery of market price, an official order said.

DCM50 BIZ-UNIONS-FARMER AGITATION Trade unions lend moral support to farmers' call for 'Bharat Bandh' New Delhi: A joint platform of ten central trade unions has extended its moral support to the 'Bharat Bandh' call by farmer organisations on Tuesday. DCM9 BIZ-FRANKLIN TEMPLETON-VOTING Three-day voting window to open on Dec 26: Franklin Templeton MF New Delhi: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Monday said it has sought consent of the unitholders for the orderly winding up of the six fixed income schemes.