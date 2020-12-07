Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paris Airshow cancelled in blow to aerospace recovery

Organisers said Europe's largest industrial showcase, which attracts over 300,000 people every other June in alternation with Britain's Farnborough Airshow, would not go ahead next year because of the pandemic's "unprecedented impact" on aerospace. Aviation experts said the early cancellation reflected the high advance costs of the event, estimated to generate total spending by exhibitors and attendees of $1 billion, including $400 million on building, temporary hires and security alone.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:26 IST
Paris Airshow cancelled in blow to aerospace recovery

The Paris Airshow has been cancelled for the first time since World War Two, raising questions about the speed of the aerospace industry's recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. Organisers said Europe's largest industrial showcase, which attracts over 300,000 people every other June in alternation with Britain's Farnborough Airshow, would not go ahead next year because of the pandemic's "unprecedented impact" on aerospace.

Aviation experts said the early cancellation reflected the high advance costs of the event, estimated to generate total spending by exhibitors and attendees of $1 billion, including $400 million on building, temporary hires and security alone. Scrapping the 2021 show also deprives the industry of a deadline to stimulate deals and focus attention on new products.

"The Paris Airshow could and should have been a catalyst for recovery. The organisers have clearly listened to the big exhibitors and decided it was not worth the risk," said veteran analyst Howard Wheeldon, who has attended dozens of air shows. "The bigger worry is that this is saying that confidence won't be returning soon, not only in aviation but also in the wider post-COVID world," he added.

The biennial jamboree traces its roots back to 1908 and had previously only been cancelled during the twentieth century's two world wars. The last edition at Le Bourget outside Paris generated contract announcements worth $140 billion.

INDUSTRY BAROMETER Dominated by the duel for jetliner orders between Airbus and Boeing, the seven-day extravaganza had already become a tamer affair as demand peaked and a breed of cost-conscious executives less interested in the PR drumbeat entered industry boardrooms.

But the 2021 show was emerging as a barometer for fragile demand, especially as Boeing seeks to relaunch its 737 MAX after it was approved last month following a 20-month safety ban. In one of the most dramatic air show coups of recent years, the planemaker unveiled a tentative 200-plane rescue order for the troubled MAX at the last event in 2019, but the fate of that order now looks uncertain as coronavirus rips up growth plans.

In a sign of pandemic-related changes in doing business, which in turn threaten to crimp air travel, Boeing last week announced another key MAX order online on Zoom. Airbus, which dates back to a Franco-German co-operation deal signed at the show in 1969 and which has made a practice of drumming up suspense over orders from Gulf and low-cost carriers, said cancelling was "difficult ... but responsible".

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Iran reports 10,827 new Covid-19 cases, 1,051,374 in total

Tehran Iran, December 07 ANIXinhua Iran reported on Monday 10,827 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,051,374 in the country. Of the newly infected, 1,691 were hospitalized, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman of Ir...

UN declares 'Invest India' winner of Investment Promotion Award 2020

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development UNCTAD has declared Invest India as winner of the United Nations Investment Promotion Award 2020. The award ceremony took place on Monday at the UNCTAD headquarters in Geneva.The award ...

Bird flu detected at chicken farm in Japan's Hiroshima

Bird flu has been detected at a chicken farm in Hiroshima prefecture, The Japan Times reported citing local government officials on Monday. The authorities ordered culled down 134,000 chickens at the site and other affiliated farms.The H5 s...

Bankers not to participate in Bharat Bandh on Tuesday

Bank unions said they will not participate in the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, even as they expressed solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws. Farmer groups, camping at various Delhi border points for over a week, have call...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020