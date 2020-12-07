Left Menu
Tajpur deep sea port will be game changer, to attract Rs 15k crore investment: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the upcoming Tajpur deep sea port in East Midnapore will attract investments worth Rs 15,000 crore and generate around 25,000 jobs in the region.

PTI | Midnapore | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:49 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the upcoming Tajpur deep sea port in East Midnapore will attract investments worth Rs 15,000 crore and generate around 25,000 jobs in the region. Banerjee also said that iron and steel exports from the districts of Purulia, Burdwan and Bankura will get a boost with a sea port in proximity.

"For the last six years, the central government did nothing to build the deep sea port at Tajpur. We are now building it. "It will bring in investments worth Rs 15,000 crore and generate 25,000 jobs. It will be a game changer for Bengal," Banerjee said while addressing a rally in West Midnapore.

The sea port, to be built by the West Bengal Maritime Board and the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC), will further provide a fillip to seafood exports industry in East Midnapore, benefiting lakhs of fishermen, the chief minister added..

