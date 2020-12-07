Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish court grants Norwegian Air protection from creditors

Norwegian asked the court last month to allow an examinership, a legal process akin to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States that can last up to 100 days, seeking to stave off collapse in the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice Michael Quinn told the court on Monday he had agreed protection for both Oslo-based Norwegian Air and its Irish subsidiaries, which own or lease most of its aircraft, as the entities were dependent on each other for survival.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:58 IST
Irish court grants Norwegian Air protection from creditors
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Ireland's High Court on Monday granted Norwegian Air and its Irish subsidiaries protection from creditors, allowing the airline more time to restructure its massive debts. Norwegian asked the court last month to allow an examinership, a legal process akin to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States that can last up to 100 days, seeking to stave off collapse in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Michael Quinn told the court on Monday he had agreed protection for both Oslo-based Norwegian Air and its Irish subsidiaries, which own or lease most of its aircraft, as the entities were dependent on each other for survival. Major creditors did not oppose the petition. They include aircraft lessors Aercap and BOC Aviation, planemaker Airbus and the United States Export-Import Bank, which helps finance purchases of Boeing jets.

After growing rapidly to become Europe's third-largest low-cost airline and the biggest foreign carrier serving New York, Norwegian's debt and liabilities stood at 66.8 billion crowns ($7.7 billion) at the end of September. Only six of its 140 aircraft are in use. The remaining 134 are grounded due to the pandemic, including its entire fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners used for its suspended transatlantic flight programme.

The judge scheduled the court's next hearing for Dec. 18, the day after Norwegian's shareholders are due to meet to vote on its restructuring plan. If successful in convincing creditors and owners of its future potential, Norwegian could with the help of the court emerge as a smaller but more viable carrier with fewer aircraft, less debt and more equity.

The airline last week set out a rescue plan to convert debt to equity, offload planes, and raise up to 4 billion Norwegian crowns from the sale of new shares or hybrid instruments. It will also seek to only pay lessors for the use of the aircraft when they are actually in use, by the hour, until 2022.

Before the pandemic, Norwegian helped transform transatlantic travel, expanding the European budget airline business model to longer-haul destinations, but also ran up losses each year from 2017 to 2019. (Additional reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo; Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Potter)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Over 50 pc voter turnout in fourth phase of DDC polls in J-K

The fourth phase of District Development Council DDC elections held in 34 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday saw over 50 per cent turnout. The fourth phase of District Development Council elections has been conducted successfully...

U.S. Congress eyes stopgap funding as COVID-19 relief, spending talks continue

The U.S. Congress is likely to consider a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide more time for lawmakers to hammer out agreements in talks aimed at delivering COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending bill to avoid a government shutdown...

Soccer-Ramos and Carvajal bolster Madrid defence for Champions League decider

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and right back Dani Carvajal have returned to training to boost Zinedine Zidanes side for Wednesdays game at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach, when their Champions League fate will be on the line. Ramos, wh...

Olympics-Tokyo-bound athletes to have short stay in Japan-IOC

Athletes competing at next years Tokyo Olympics will have a shorter than usual stay at the worlds biggest multi-sports event due to tight COVID-19 health protocols, the International Olympic Committee said.IOC President Thomas Bach urged na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020