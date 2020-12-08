Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK retail sales growth slows as November lockdown hits non-food sales - BRC

Last week 242-year-old department store chain Debenhams said it would close if it could not find a new owner and Arcadia, which operates many of Britain's best-known high street clothing chains, entered administration. Britain's economy shrank by a record 20% during the three months to June, which covered most of the first lockdown, but the Bank of England expects a much smaller 2% decline during the final three months of 2020 in response to more recent closures.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 05:31 IST
UK retail sales growth slows as November lockdown hits non-food sales - BRC

British retail sales growth slowed in November when non-essential stores shut as part of a four-week lockdown in England, but online sales were able to fill more of the gap than in the first lockdown in March, industry data showed on Tuesday.

The British Retail Consortium said year-on-year total retail sales growth slowed to 0.9% in November from 4.9% in October, the weakest spending growth since a 5.9% fall in May. A measure of like-for-like sales - which includes online retail and stores that were able to remain open - rose by 7.7% compared with a year earlier, the biggest gain since June.

"Some retailers were able offset a proportion of lost sales through greater online and click-and-collect sales, ensuring they could still serve their customers," Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said. For others, the coronavirus has proved the final straw. Last week 242-year-old department store chain Debenhams said it would close if it could not find a new owner and Arcadia, which operates many of Britain's best-known high street clothing chains, entered administration.

Britain's economy shrank by a record 20% during the three months to June, which covered most of the first lockdown, but the Bank of England expects a much smaller 2% decline during the final three months of 2020 in response to more recent closures. Non-essential shops and most hospitality and entertainment venues had to close to the public in England between Nov. 5 and Dec. 2, and there were similar restrictions elsewhere in the United Kingdom. The BRC data covered Nov. 1 to Nov. 28.

Barclaycard, which processes around half of British credit and debit card payments, said consumer spending between Oct. 24 and Nov. 20 was 1.9% lower than a year earlier. The fall in spending masks big differences between sectors.

Spending at supermarkets was up 24%, and online food shopping was 98% higher than a year earlier, while spending in restaurants and pubs was less than half year-ago levels. Department stores and clothing retailers, many of whom have struggled to sell online, saw drops in spending of 18% and 13% respectively, Barclaycard said.

"The big question now is whether Brits will flock to the high street for Christmas shopping after the November lockdown, providing a much-needed boost in December," Barclaycard executive Raheel Ahmed said.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden names key players to COVID-19 response, plans more Cabinet nominations this week

President-elect Joe Biden picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for secretary of health and human services on Monday as he prepares his administrations response to the raging coronavirus pandemic. Biden, who takes office on Jan....

Hailing 'turning point', Britain begins roll-out of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Britain will start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to start vaccinating its general population in what was hailed as a decisive watershed in defeating the coronavirus.T...

UK retail sales growth slows as November lockdown hits non-food sales - BRC

British retail sales growth slowed in November when non-essential stores shut as part of a four-week lockdown in England, but online sales were able to fill more of the gap than in the first lockdown in March, industry data showed on Tuesda...

FACTBOX-Britain begins rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Britain will start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to begin vaccinating its population against infection from the new coronavirus. Britain has ordered 40 million doses ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020