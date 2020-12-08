Left Menu
Offices shut, roads deserted, markets closed as Bharat Bandh affects life in Odisha

Roads wore a deserted look as vehicular movement came to a halt with the supporters of the Bharat Bandh blocking highways and major roads, and staging demonstrations.Train services were also affected as activists of farmers organisations, trade unions and political parties held sit-ins on railway tracks in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Balasore.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-12-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 12:47 IST
Normal life was affected in Odisha on Tuesday as Congress and Left supporters blocked roads and railway tracks along with trade unionists to enforce the nationwide shutdown, called by the farmers' unions against the Centre's farm laws. Roads wore a deserted look as vehicular movement came to a halt with the supporters of the 'Bharat Bandh' blocking highways and major roads, and staging demonstrations.

Train services were also affected as activists of farmers' organisations, trade unions and political parties held sit-ins on railway tracks in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Balasore. In the state capital, movement of vehicles was disrupted as the bandh supporters blocked roads by burning tyres at different places, including Master Canteen Square and Jaydev Vihar. They also picketed on the tracks at Bhubaneswar railway station.

While a large number of passengers were seen stranded at Baramunda bus terminus in Bhubaneswar, many trucks and buses were stranded on the highway near Jaydev Square. The movements of auto-rickshaws and taxis were also hit. Vehicular movement was also hit in Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sundargarh, Bhawanipatna, Berhampur, Sambalpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda and Puri.

Activists of Nabanirman Krushak Sanghathan staged demonstrations in Jagatsinghpur and Hansapal near Bhubaneswar. While essential services were kept out of the purview of the shutdown, markets, shopping malls and petrol pumps remained shut in most places.

The shutdown was largely peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from any part of the state, a senior police official said. Adequate security arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure, he said.

Government offices in the state remained closed in view of the shutdown. Essential services provided by the government remained functional, official sources said. The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) postponed the State Civil Services, 2019 GS Paper I & II main exam, which was scheduled to be held during the day, to January 2.

Dubbing the new farm laws as ''anti-farmer'', CPI leader Narayan Reddy said these should be repealed in order to safeguard the interests of the farming community of the country..

