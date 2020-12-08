Left Menu
FTSE 100 slips as time runs out for Brexit deal

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index slid on Tuesday over fears of a no-deal Brexit as time runs out for Britain and the European Union to agree on a trade deal. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 fell 0.4% by 0804 GMT despite a weakening pound, after hitting a fresh nine-month high in the previous session. The mid-cap FTSE 250, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, was flat, helped by a rebound in homebuilders.

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index slid on Tuesday over fears of a no-deal Brexit as time runs out for Britain and the European Union to agree on a trade deal. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 fell 0.4% by 0804 GMT despite a weakening pound, after hitting a fresh nine-month high in the previous session.

The mid-cap FTSE 250, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, was flat, helped by a rebound in homebuilders. British and EU leaders will meet face-to-face to try to seal a post-Brexit trade deal after failing again to narrow their differences on Monday, with just over three weeks before Britain completes its journey out of the bloc.

The decline in the broader market came as Britain began rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech - the first Western country to start vaccinating its general population. Among individual movers, BP and Royal Dutch Shell lost almost 1% as oil prices fell over fears of fresh coronavirus lockdowns affecting demand.

