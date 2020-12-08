Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equities continue upward swing, PNB spurts 13 pc

Equity benchmark indices closed in the green zone on Tuesday after a volatile session despite mixed global cues amid rising coronavirus cases and US-China tensions.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-12-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 16:56 IST
Equities continue upward swing, PNB spurts 13 pc
PNB closed 13.7 pc higher on Tuesday to close at Rs 40.70 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices closed in the green zone on Tuesday after a volatile session despite mixed global cues amid rising coronavirus cases and US-China tensions. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 182 points or 0.4 per cent higher at 45,609 while the Nifty 50 gained by 37 points or 0.28 per cent at 13,393.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty PSU bank jumping by 7.1 per cent. Among stocks, Punjab National Bank surged ahead by 13.7 per cent to close at Rs 40.70 per share. But State Bank of India moved up only 0.8 per cent to wind up the day at Rs 271.95 per unit.

UltraTech Cement advanced by 3 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 2 per cent, Reliance Industries by 1.7 per cent, Wipro by 1.4 per cent, HCL Technologies by 0.9 per cent and Infosys by 0.8 per cent. Jet Airways was locked in 5 per cent upper circuit after the consortium of UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and London's Kalrock Capital said it expects to start operating the airline by the summer of 2021.

However, those which lost were Hindalco, Sun Pharma, Coal India, IndusInd Bank and power utility major NTPC. Meanwhile, Asian stocks came under pressure as investors struggled to balance hopes for more economic stimulus and vaccines with worries over a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Japan's Nikkei was down by 0.3 per cent as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga unveiled a USD 708 billion in fresh economic stimulus measures, signalling his resolve to pull the country out of its coronavirus crisis-induced slump. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 0.76 per cent and South Korea's Kospi by 1.76 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Sale director Diamond leaves after 10 years in charge

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond has stepped down from his role with immediate effect due to personal reasons, the Premiership club said on Tuesday, bringing an end to a 10-year association with the club. Diamond made over 350 ap...

Man gets life sentence for killing lover

A sessions court here on Tuesday sentenced a 38-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his lover and dumping her dismembered body in a lake in suburban Chembur in 2013. Prabhakar Shetty, the accused, was found guilty under IPC sect...

First woman competes at Middle East's top falconry show

Athari Alkhaldi stands out amid a sea of men and falcons at the Middle Easts top falconry competition the first Saudi woman to qualify and participate in the event. With my participation ... I proved I am here, that women can join this fiel...

Ghana President Akufo-Addo's party claims slim lead in election

Ghanas ruling party said on Tuesday that President Nana Akufo-Addo held a slight lead in his bid for re-election over his main rival John Mahama, according to its preliminary tally based on results from nearly nine out of ten polling statio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020