UK drops treaty break threats after deal on EU divorce accord implementation

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:09 IST
Britain said on Tuesday it would drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that breach the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after it clinched a deal with the European Union over how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.

Michael Gove, one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most senior ministers, announced an "agreement in principle on all issues, in particular with regard to the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland." The agreement removes what was a major point of contention between Britain and the EU, with Brussels warning that no wider trade deal would be possible if London went through with its threat to unpick the exit treaty.

Sterling jumped by almost a cent against the U.S. dollar on the news, erasing most of the day's losses to stand at $1.3367 at 1330 GMT, and also rose sharply against the euro ." The deal - which is separate to trade talks - will ensure that the Withdrawal Agreement is fully operational as of Jan. 1, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said.

Britain will now withdraw clauses 44, 45 and 47 of the UK Internal Market Bill, and not introduce any similar provisions in an upcoming taxation bill, the government said. Those clauses would have broken international law.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

...

