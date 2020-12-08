Left Menu
Development News Edition

LVB logo, website tweaked post DBS merger; customers asked to use existing accounts

Customers of erstwhile Lakshmi Vilas Bank LVB, now owned by DBS Bank India Ltd, have been asked to continue using their existing accounts and other facilities, while the lenders website and logo now bear the DBS name alongside. DBS Bank India Limited DBIL is well-capitalised, and its capital adequacy ratios CAR remains above regulatory requirements after the amalgamation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:07 IST
LVB logo, website tweaked post DBS merger; customers asked to use existing accounts

Customers of erstwhile Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), now owned by DBS Bank India Ltd, have been asked to continue using their existing accounts and other facilities, while the lender's website and logo now bear the DBS name alongside. In a notification on LVB's website, customers have been informed that they can continue to use their existing bank accounts, debit cards and cheque books seamlessly for transactions pan-India as earlier. Besides, the LVB IFSC and MICR codes remain unchanged till further notice, as per the Reserve Bank's directives.

The physical branches of LVB can also be seen with the tweaked logo and the tagline - 'Now part of DBS Bank India Limited'. The 'Shareholder Info' section of the LVB website too has been removed, with a message saying: ''It seems that the page you were trying to reach doesn't exist anymore, or maybe it has just moved.'' The future course of action regarding LVB's name change and logo is not yet decided, an official said. Earlier last month, the RBI placed crisis-ridden LVB under a moratorium and announced its merger with DBIL.

The scheme of amalgamation came into effect from November 27, 2020, wherein the Indian arm of Singapore-based DBS Bank acquired the bank for Rs 2,500 crore. DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia and is present across 18 countries. It is doing business in India since 1994 and converted its operations to a wholly-owned subsidiary (DBS Bank India Limited) in March 2019.

Last week, DBIL said it has received capital infusion of Rs 2,500 crore from DBS Bank Limited, Singapore, for the merger. ''DBS Bank India Limited (DBIL) is well-capitalised, and its capital adequacy ratios (CAR) remains above regulatory requirements after the amalgamation. The amalgamation provides stability and better prospects to LVB's depositors, customers and employees following a period of uncertainty,'' DBIL had said.

Once the integration is complete, customers will be able to access a wider range of products and services, including access to the full suite of DBS digital banking services, it had added..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zambia's president meets with head of IMF Africa department

Zambias President Edgar Lungu met the head of the International Monetary Funds Africa Department on Tuesday as the southern African copper producer attempts to plot a course out of a debt crisis.Zambia became Africas first pandemic-era sove...

4 wildlife smugglers held with endangered red sand boa in UP's Bahraich

Four inter-state wildlife smugglers were arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich district with a non-venomous red sand boa recovered from their possession, an endangered snake protected under law in India, police said on Tuesday. The snake is m...

Campaigning for second phase of BTC polls in Assam ends

Campaigning for the second phase of Bodo Territorial Council BTC elections, to 19 seats on December 10, ended on Tuesday evening. BJPs North East Democratic Alliance NEDA Convenor and state minister Himanta Biswa led a high-decibel campaign...

3 held including a 'most wanted' criminal from Sonipat

Haryana Police has arrested three accused including a most wanted criminal, from Sonipat district, on Tuesday. Police have also recovered four illegal pistols, 13 cartridges and one bike from their possession. The arrested accused were iden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020