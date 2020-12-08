Left Menu
Billionaire Ratcliffe's Ineos drops Wales for France to build new car

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:26 IST
Billionaire Ratcliffe's Ineos drops Wales for France to build new car

Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos will build its first car in France after buying a site from Daimler, ditching plans to build a factory in Wales to manufacture an off-roader which will rival Jaguar Land Rover's Defender, it said on Tuesday.

The company had originally said it would build the Grenadier 4x4 in Britain, creating up to 500 jobs, and that a new plant in Portugal would produce the body and chassis, but said in July it was reviewing plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We can now begin preparations at Hambach to build our 4x4 from late next year for delivery to our customers around the globe," Ineos Automotive's Chief Executive Officer Dirk Heilmann said in a statement.

