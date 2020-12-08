Honda says potential parts shortages may interrupt output in the UK

Honda says potential parts shortages may interrupt output in the UKReuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:39 IST
Japanese carmaker Honda said on Tuesday potential parts shortages might interrupt output at its British factory, where it builds Civic car, due to transport-related delays.
"Whilst a number of measures are being taken to mitigate any disruption, there could be a temporary pause to production to enable any supply issue to be resolved," the company said in a statement.