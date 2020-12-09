Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks track Asia gains, no-deal Brexit fears simmer

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.3% by 0802 GMT, led by financial, energy and consumer discretionary stocks, as Asian shares hit a record high following positive vaccine news. The domestically focussed FTSE 250, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, rose 0.2%.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 13:38 IST
London stocks track Asia gains, no-deal Brexit fears simmer

London-listed shares followed Asian markets higher on Wednesday on hopes that working COVID-19 vaccines would speed up economic recovery, although fears of a no-deal Brexit capped gains on the mid-cap index. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.3% by 0802 GMT, led by financial, energy and consumer discretionary stocks, as Asian shares hit a record high following positive vaccine news.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, rose 0.2%. Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to Brussels on Wednesday for dinner with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a last ditch attempt to avoid a tumultuous no-trade deal Brexit in three weeks' time.

In company news, retailer Tesco rose 1.9% as it said all conditions had been satisfied for the $10.6 billion sale of its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to C.P. Retail Development Co.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court to consider on Dec 24 suit to restore temples in Qutub Minar complex

A Delhi court will consider on December 24 a civil suit seeking the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli, a lawyer familiar with the development said on Wednesday. The civil suit has been filed on ...

Maha: Two held, four women rescued from flesh trade racket

Two women were arrested and four others rescued from a flesh trade racket in Mira-Bhayandar area of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the MBVV police set up a decoy and raided a place in Uttan Dhavi...

NSE lists ADRs at NSE IFSC in GIFT City

NSE International Exchange, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange NSE of India Ltd, has become the first in GIFT City to list American Depository Receipts ADRs with Dr Reddys Laboratories being the first Indian corporate ...

UAE sees "seeds of progress" on Gulf row, says envoy to U.S.

The United Arab Emirates ambassador to Washington said there were seeds of progress in resolving a long-running Gulf Arab row and a commitment to tone things down as the parties work for a solution to end the rift with neighbouring Qatar. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020