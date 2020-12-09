Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex jumps 495 points to close above 46K, UPL top gainer

Bulls continued to dominate on Dalal Street as broad-based buying lifted benchmark parameters to fresh record highs on Wednesday amid progress in vaccine approvals and stimulus talks globally.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:36 IST
Sensex jumps 495 points to close above 46K, UPL top gainer
UPL closed 4.6 pc higher on Wednesday at Rs 494.50 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Bulls continued to dominate on Dalal Street as broad-based buying lifted benchmark parameters to fresh record highs on Wednesday amid progress in vaccine approvals and stimulus talks globally. Reports of ongoing efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus in the United States and elsewhere led investors to opt for riskier assets like equities.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 495 points or 1.09 per cent at 46,104 while the Nifty 50 gained by 136 points or 1.02 per cent at 13,529. Except for Nifty PSU bank, metal and auto, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty private bank up by 1.6 per cent, realty by 1.4 per cent, IT by 0.8 per cent and FMCG by 0.7 per cent.

Among stocks, agricultural solutions provider UPL jumped by 4.6 per cent to close at Rs 494.50 per share while index heavyweight Reliance Industries moved up by 1.6 per cent to wind up the day at Rs 2,092.70. Private lenders Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank advanced by 2.6 per cent, 2.3 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively. The other prominent winners were Asian Paints, Hindustan Lever and ITC.

However, those which lost were Hindalco, Tata Steel, Wipro, State Bank of India, Cipla and Britannia. Meanwhile, Asian shares rose to a record high and US stock futures gained as investors tracked positive news on COVID-19 vaccines and ongoing efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus.

Japan's Nikkei rose by 1.33 per cent to approach a 29-year high and the sentiment got an added boost after Japanese data pointed to a rebound in capital expenditure. Shares in Hong Kong rose by 0.75 per cent while South Korean stocks jumped by 2.02 per cent to trade near a record high. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Conservationists trying to save Kenyan giraffes stranded on flooding island

Conservationists are working to rescue giraffes stranded on an island in Lake Boringo in western Kenya after heavy rains led to the flooding of their rangeland habitat, threatening the animals with drowning. Relentless rains have increased ...

Cabinet clears proposed MoU between Sebi, Luxembourg's CSSF

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding MoU between markets regulator Sebi and Luxembourgs Financial and Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier CSSF. The proposed bilateral MoU would ...

Shatrugan Sinha reveals reason for not celebrating his birthday this year

Giving the news of not celebrating his 75th birthday, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday, shared a post to provide the reasons for the same. The Naseeb actor took to Instagram to post a family picture and extend his acknowledgement...

EU-wide ban would save nature from 500,000 tonnes of microplastics - agency

Banning the use of microplastics in products such as cosmetics and detergents across the European Union would prevent 500,000 tonnes of microplastics from polluting the environment over 20 years, the EU Chemicals Agency ECHA said on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020