DEL66 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee touches 7-wk high of 73.57 on fund inflows, firm equities Mumbai The rupee strengthened by another 3 paise to mark its seven-week high of 73.57 against the US dollar on Wednesday, with sustained foreign fund inflows and firming domestic equities lending support.DCM54 BIZ-PFIZER-VACCINE COVID-19 vaccine to have differential pricing Pfizer New Delhi Global pharma major Pfizer has said it will have differential pricing on its COVID-19 vaccine for different countries, as the company aims to make the vaccine available across the world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:34 IST
Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DCM37 BIZ-LD CAB-EMPLOYMENNT Cabinet approves Rs 23k cr Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana to boost fresh hiring New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 22,810 crore outlay for the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) that aims at encouraging businesses to do fresh hiring amid the pandemic. DEL44 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex breaches 46k-mark as FIIs keep the faith; HDFC Bank, RIL lead charge Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty zoomed to fresh peaks for yet another session on Wednesday, propelled by unabated foreign fund inflows and positive cues from global markets. DEL66 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee touches 7-wk high of 73.57 on fund inflows, firm equities Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by another 3 paise to mark its seven-week high of 73.57 against the US dollar on Wednesday, with sustained foreign fund inflows and firming domestic equities lending support.

DCM54 BIZ-PFIZER-VACCINE COVID-19 vaccine to have differential pricing: Pfizer New Delhi: Global pharma major Pfizer has said it will have differential pricing on its COVID-19 vaccine for different countries, as the company aims to make the vaccine available across the world. DCM43 CAB-LD WIFI ACCESS Govt approves setting up of public Wi-Fi networks through PM-WANI to push broadband proliferation New Delhi: In a bid to fuel broadband internet access across the country, the government on Wednesday approved setting up of public Wi-Fi networks through public data offices that will not involve any licence, fee or registration.

DCM45 CAB-LD TELECOM-CONNECTIVITY Govt approves submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between Kochi and Lakshadweep Islands New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved provision of submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between Kochi and Lakshadweep Islands, entailing a cost of Rs 1,072 crore. DCM58 BIZ-RBI-RTGS Round-the-clock RTGS from December 14 Mumbai: The Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) for high-value transactions will be available round-the-clock on all days from 00:30 hours of December 14, making India one of the few countries to operate the system 24x7. DCM50 BIZ-FARMERS-ADANI Adani Group says does not buy food grains from farmers; only manages storage for FCI New Delhi: With its name echoing in farmer protests against agri reform bills, Adani Group has said it neither buys food grains from farmers nor decides the pricing of food grains.

DCM28 BIZ-MARUTI-AUTO DEMAND Long, steady auto demand depends on economy, COVID-19 situation: Maruti Suzuki New Delhi: Post-festive car sales have not been as bad as expected with pent-up demand playing a positive role, but long and steady demand in the auto industry will depend on the economy and developments around COVID-19 vaccine, according to a senior official of India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India. DCM16 BIZ-IMC-DOT-5G Need to expedite implementation of new telecom policy, lower 5G reserve price: DoT official New Delhi: There is a need to expedite implementation of new telecom policy approved by the Cabinet in 2018, and lower the reserve price for 5G spectrum, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

DCM14 BIZ-FINMIN-RATION Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finmin New Delhi: As many as nine states have completed One Nation One Ration Card reform following which the central government has allowed them to raise an additional Rs 23,523 crore, said an official release on Wednesday..

Centre releases 6th installment of Rs 6,000 cr to states to meet GST compensation shortfall

The Centre on Wednesday said it has released the sixth installment of Rs 6,000 crore to the states to meet the GST compensation shortfall. With this installment, a total amount of Rs 36,000 crore has been released so far.Out of Rs 6,000 cro...

India aims to train 500,000 emigrants by end 2022: MEA Secretary

India has an ambitious target of training 500,000 emigrants by the end of 2022 and expanding it to hard sector-specific skills, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, secretary CPV OIA said on Wednesday. Bhattacharyya was addressing a virtual conference at...

COVID-19: Haryana reports 26 deaths, 1,400 fresh cases

Twenty-six more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Haryana, bringing the death toll to 2,650 on Wednesday, while 1,400 new cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,48,079, according to a bulletin. The new fatalities included eight f...

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb's health condition 'very critical'

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who was admitted to a hospital in south Kolkata, deteriorated to very critical on Wednesday evening, officials said. Bhattacharya, 76, was put on mechanical v...
