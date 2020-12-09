Left Menu
Sterling pares gains as Johnson heads to Brexit dinner in Brussels

Sterling rose against a broadly weaker dollar on Wednesday, but later pared some of its gains after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signalled intransigence in Brexit trade talks as he headed to Brussels for dinner with the president of the European Commission. With only weeks to the end of the Brexit transition period, traders are hopeful that a face-to-face meeting between Johnson and Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen can break the deadlock.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:26 IST
Sterling pares gains as Johnson heads to Brexit dinner in Brussels

With only weeks to the end of the Brexit transition period, traders are hopeful that a face-to-face meeting between Johnson and Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen can break the deadlock. Ahead of the meeting, Johnson warned the European Union must scrap demands that he said were unacceptable if there was to be a Brexit trade deal.

With only weeks to the end of the Brexit transition period, traders are hopeful that a face-to-face meeting between Johnson and Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen can break the deadlock. Ahead of the meeting, Johnson warned the European Union must scrap demands that he said were unacceptable if there was to be a Brexit trade deal.

In a week marked with high volatility, the British currency fell to a near three-week low on Monday as leaders failed to resolve their differences in the broader trade talks, raising concerns of a no-deal Brexit. Britain formally left the EU in January, but remains in the bloc's single market and customs union until a transition period ends on Dec. 31. Failure to agree a post-Brexit trading deal would create chaos through supply chains, financial markets and borders.

After three days of losses, sterling on Wednesday hit its highest intraweek level, $1.3476, not too far from a 2-1/2 year high of above $1.35 touched last Friday. In a sign that the latest markets moves were more of an indicator of panicky trading, overnight implied volatility gauges - a measure of expected price swings - rose to close to 25%, touching the highest point since late March.

"The jump in implied volatility does suggest there has been a fall in confidence regarding the prospects for a deal," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank. "That said, after the recent selling pressure on the pound, some speculators are clearly viewing PM Johnson's trip to Brussels in a positive light and are reducing short positions," she added.

Sterling couldn't hold on to the intraweek-high level, paring gains to 0.16% against the dollar in volatile trading to $1.3380 by 1631 GMT. Against the euro, the pound was 0.4% higher at 90.30 pence, after falling to a seven-week low on Monday.

During the day, a series of headlines speculating on the prospects of a Brexit deal hit the wires and contributed to the sterling volatility. One of Johnson's senior ministers, Michael Gove, said Britain saw scope for a compromise on some of the sticky negotiating points, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the two sides could still reach an agreement.

In a less conciliatory note, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin told parliament that trade talks were "on the precipice" of a collapse, with chances of a deal around 50%. Gauging how much recent comments are part of negotiating tactics remains hard to guess, wrote ING analysts in a note to clients. "The meeting (in Brussels) will tell us a lot".

(Editing by William Maclean, Gareth Jones and Steve Orlofsky)

