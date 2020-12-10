Left Menu
Ocado supplies not impacted by UK port disruption so far -CEO

British online supermarket Ocado's supplies have so far not been impacted by current disruption at UK ports as the end of Britain's transition period with the EU on Dec. 31 nears, its boss said on Thursday. "We're not being impacted at the moment," Ocado CEO Tim Steiner told reporters. However, he again cautioned that fresh food can't be stored.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:52 IST
Ocado supplies not impacted by UK port disruption so far -CEO
British online supermarket Ocado's supplies have so far not been impacted by current disruption at UK ports as the end of Britain's transition period with the EU on Dec. 31 nears, its boss said on Thursday. "We're not being impacted at the moment," Ocado CEO Tim Steiner told reporters.

However, he again cautioned that fresh food can't be stored. "It needs free flowing ports for it to move from its country of origin to the UK," he said.

"The grocery industry will need and is confident that goods will move through ports," he added.

