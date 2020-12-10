Lexus sets up guest experience centre in Hyderabad; 4th in India

Lexus, the luxury vehicle arm of Japanese car maker Toyota, on Thursday expanded its dealership network in the country with the setting up its fourth guest experience centre (GEC) in Hyderabad. Since its entry in March 2017, Lexus has only three such centres -- one each in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Lexus India has launched its new GEC in Hyderabad, making it the fourth Lexus landmark in India, the company said in a release. As announced in January this year, Lexus continues its commitment to the Indian market of establishing four more such centers, including one in Hyderabad, the car maker said in a release.

''We are constantly trying to bring the Lexus experience closer to our guests across the nation and are committed to building lifetime relationships. ''The overwhelming response we received from Hyderabad to our self-charging hybrid electric portfolio is what prompted us to bring the Lexus Guest Experience Centre here,'' Lexus India President P B Venugopal said.

To mark this special occasion, the Lexus flagship luxury coupe LC 500h is also on display at the GEC, he said adding, ''We look forward to welcoming more guests to the Lexus carbon-neutral.'' At the launch of its first locally made sedan, the ES 300h, the Bengaluru-based car maker had also launched three new variants -- the flagship hybrid electric car LC 500h Coupe, the ES 300h Exquisite, and the NX 300h Exquisite. Lexus will continue its strategic network expansion to new GECs in Kochi, Chandigarh and Chennai, it said.