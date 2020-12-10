Left Menu
NSDC partners with Byju's to support skilling of teachers, trainers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 17:27 IST
The National Skill Development Corporation on Thursday signed an agreement with edutech major Byju's to support the skilling of teachers and trainers. ''Sharing a vision to accelerate the Skill India Mission, the partners aim at empowering teachers and trainers with the key skills and digital tools to make learning engaging, effective and personalised for children and youth,'' NSDC said in a statement.

It added that Byju's will support NSDC by providing free access to its educational content and tools to help the teachers. ''It will also share its digital educational content (scholastic and non-scholastic) as free licences with the NSDC ecosystem to equip teachers and students for a quality learning experience.'' Under this partnership, e-skill India, NSDC's digital skilling initiative, will assist Byju's in enhancing the awareness and adoption of its digital tools. Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of Byju's, said, ''This association will further the Digital India vision and boost online learning that has become an integral part of mainstream learning now.'' He added that this collaboration will go a long way in empowering teachers and trainers and help them succeed in a digital economy.

NSDC Managing Director and CEO Manish Kumar said, ''Digital learning is emerging as one of the most important tools in modernising education and skill training.'' He added that as the skill development ecosystem is evolving from a brick-and-mortar model to a blended model, NSDC is delighted to partner with Byju's for professional development of trainers that support powerful teaching and learning..

