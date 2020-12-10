Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 agencies including DMRC, CPWD not taking enough dust pollution control steps: CPCB

Eight agencies, including the Delhi Metro and the Central Public Works Department, have not taken adequate dust control measures at their construction sites in Delhi-NCR, the Central Pollution Control Board has said. The CPCB asked the heads of the agencies to personally review the adequacy of dust mitigation measures at all construction sites in Delhi-NCR and direct the officials concerned to take necessary action.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:13 IST
8 agencies including DMRC, CPWD not taking enough dust pollution control steps: CPCB
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Eight agencies, including the Delhi Metro and the Central Public Works Department, have not taken adequate dust control measures at their construction sites in Delhi-NCR, the Central Pollution Control Board has said. The apex pollution watchdog has asked the heads of these agencies to ensure that guidelines for dust pollution control are strictly adhered to.

''Adequate measures for dust mitigation are not being taken by NHAI, DDA, DSIIDC, MTNL, PWD, DJB, CPWD and DMRC at their respective construction sites,'' CPCB Member Secretary Prashant Gargava said in a communication to these agencies. Dust emanating from construction sites and other sources contribute significantly to air pollution in Delhi, he said. The CPCB asked the heads of the agencies to ''personally review the adequacy of dust mitigation measures at all construction sites in Delhi-NCR and direct the officials concerned to take necessary action''. In case of violation, action including imposition of environmental compensation and stoppage of construction activities, will be initiated, it said.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: 270 million people face starvation, says WFP as it receives Nobel Peace Prize; EU unveils back-up plans to avoid 'no-deal' Brexit chaos

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.270 million people face starvation, says WFP as it receives Nobel Peace PrizeSome 270 million people worldwide - equivalent to the combined populations of Germany, Britain, France and Ital...

Biden to campaign for Georgia Democrats next week amid hot U.S. Senate races

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden next week will jump into the fiery U.S. Senate campaigns in Georgia, two contests that could help push his legislative agenda through Congress if Democrats win both seats. Biden will head to Atlanta on Tuesday...

My character in 'Criminal Justice' reminder of how I was five years ago, says Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who returns as powerless lawyer Madhav Mishra with the latest season of Criminal Justice, says he relates a lot with his character as they both have struggled to make it big. The show is the Indian adaption of the hit...

Collection efficiency in retail loan pools of NBFCs, HFCs remains steady in October: ICRA

Domestic rating agency ICRA Ratings on Thursday said the collection efficiency in its rated retail pools originated by NBFCs and HFCs remained steady in October, compared to September, for almost all retail asset classes. While the total co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020