UK remains committed to trying to secure EU trade deal, says PM's spokesman

UK remains committed to trying to secure EU trade deal, says PM's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:24 IST
Britain remains committed to trying to bridge differences in trade talks with the European Union, but will not accept any deal that does not respect its sovereignty, a spokesman for the prime minister said on Thursday.
"We're determined not to leave any route to a fair deal untested, which is why we've asked the negotiators to continue to negotiate today and tomorrow," Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters.
