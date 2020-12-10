Left Menu
Development News Edition

`Decision on local trains after monitoring situation during

He also warned that if people continued to gather in defiance of coronavirus restrictions, the government will be forced to impose a night curfew in the city.The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC will recommend to the government that railway services resume for all only after monitoring the situation during Christmas and New year celebrations, he told reporters here.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:12 IST
`Decision on local trains after monitoring situation during

A recommendation about permitting the general public to travel by local trains in Mumbai will be made only after monitoring the situation during Christmas and New Year revelry, Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Thursday. He also warned that if people continued to gather in defiance of coronavirus restrictions, the government will be forced to impose a night curfew in the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will recommend to the government that railway services resume for all only after monitoring the situation during Christmas and New year celebrations, he told reporters here. ''Depending on the situation during Christmas and New Year's Eve, we can take a decision about restarting local trains,'' he said.

Currently, only certain categories of persons including those working for essential services are allowed to travel by local trains, Mumbai's lifeline. He had written to the Maharashtra government seeking a night curfew after seeing that some night clubs were operating overnight, Chahal said.

Last week, BMC teams raided two night clubs where a large number of people had gathered without wearing proper masks, the commissioner said, adding that FIRs were registered against these clubs. ''The government is not in favour of imposing a night curfew because it creates panic among people. Hence it has decided to wait and watch till December 25,'' Chahal said.

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in the city has gone down and is in the range of 600-800 after Diwali, Chahal said, adding that the number of asymptomatic patients was high among new cases. He was speaking to the media after meeting actor Anupam Kher at the BMC headquarters.

Kher gifted him a copy of his book ''Your Best Day is Today''. The book, based on the actor's experiences during lockdown, also has a chapter about the BMC's efforts to tackle the pandemic..

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London has highest COVID-19 case rate in England - Public Health England

London had the highest prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the week to December 6, Public Health England PHE said on Thursday, raising the prospect that the capital will be moved into the highest level of restrictions in the coming days.Case ra...

Mamata says BJP doing 'nautanki', slams JP Nadda as 'chaddha, Nadda, fadda, bhaddha'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party over its slamming the Trinamool Congress government over attack on BJP president JP Naddas convoy and said it was resorting to nautanki. She also tar...

EU grants 113 mln euros in COVID-19 aid for Bangladeshi garment workers

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - EU countries will contribute more than 100 million euros to a Bangladeshi welfare programme to aid thousands of garment workers hit by job losses and pay cuts during the coronavirus...

Activist Desai, aides detained on way to Shirdi, released

Eds Adds latest info Pune, Dec 10 PTISocial activist Trupti Desai and over a dozen members of her outfit were detained in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Thursday while they were on way to Shirdi to protest against the dress code boards put up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020